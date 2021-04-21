Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,610 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

