Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 768 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.