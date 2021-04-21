Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,923 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

