Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

