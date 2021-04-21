DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 799 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.