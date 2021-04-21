DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $340,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.