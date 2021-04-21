DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

