DnB Asset Management AS Buys 12,565 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

