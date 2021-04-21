DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $4,899,126. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.