DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

