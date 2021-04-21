DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,243 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.