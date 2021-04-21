Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

