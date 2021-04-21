Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

