Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. 111,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4,011.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

