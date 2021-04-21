Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,011.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

