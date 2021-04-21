Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

