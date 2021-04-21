Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.