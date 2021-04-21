Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,447 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.3% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 124,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 114,954 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.