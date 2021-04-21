Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 109.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 122,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

