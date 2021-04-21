Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $812,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in MetLife by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

