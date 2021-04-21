Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,232 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Masco worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

