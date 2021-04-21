Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE DOV opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

