Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.62. 13,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

