Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,845. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

