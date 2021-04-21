DPRating Trading Down 26.1% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, DPRating has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $852,234.60 and $45,760.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.