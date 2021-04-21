DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

