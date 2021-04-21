Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. 71,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

