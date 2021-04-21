Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

