Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.