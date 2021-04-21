Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.57

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 3555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

