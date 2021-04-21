Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) declared a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DNE stock opened at GBX 347.55 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.97. The firm has a market cap of £71.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 225.31 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.84 ($5.03).

In other Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,912.40 ($19,483.15).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

