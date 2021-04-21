Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.82 ($42.14).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.78 ($40.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.40 and a 200 day moving average of €32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -156.67. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

