DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $288,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

