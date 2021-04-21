Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. 1,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

