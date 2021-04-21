Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,722 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $807.98. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

