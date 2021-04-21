Earneo (RNO) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Earneo has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $48,817.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00073322 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo Profile

RNO is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

