Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 338,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

