Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

EMN opened at $112.07 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

