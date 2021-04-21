Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 206.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.