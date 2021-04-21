Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EFF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

