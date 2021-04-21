Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $154.52 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Edgeware has a market cap of $154.52 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

