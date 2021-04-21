Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EW traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 250,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

