Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

EFGSY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

