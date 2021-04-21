Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76,657.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $40.08 million and $76,657.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00277187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.16 or 0.01025839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.32 or 0.00661040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,629.97 or 1.00224199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

