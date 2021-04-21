Electroneum Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $416.79 million and $2.39 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,856,790,922 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.