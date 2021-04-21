Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

