EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.