Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at CIBC

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMRAF. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Emera has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

