Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.01. Approximately 7,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

