Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

